LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Even as they have become a commonplace sight across southern Alberta, the empty shelves at Lethbridge supermarkets does nothing to reassure customers, despite calls from politicians to remain calm and carry on.

“I think there has been panic,” said Rhonda Roth, general manager at the Mad Butcher in Lethbridge “(People) are coming in to buy 20 or 30 pounds (of meat) when they would've normally come and buy five or six.”

Local grocers, however, insist they will not run out of food anytime soon.

“The fact that Costco and others were out (of meat made) people worried we wouldn't have any either,” explained Roth. “To this point, we are still restocking, we still have meat on hand. I've still been able to place orders for more so we should be okay.”

Since last weekend, giants like Amazon have prohibited the resale of necessities such as toilet paper - but despite their best efforts, it remains a rare commodity on store shelves.

The City of Lethbridge also tweeted Saturday, advising against stockpiling and buying in bulk. City officials also recommend the population limit itself to stockpiling three days worth of supplies. The city is also recommending calling a mental help line if anyone feels defeated by the current social climate.

On top of maintaining good hygiene practices such as washing our hands, public health officials are now urging the population to practice3 social distancing, as the virus can spread through human contact.

Several cases of COVID-19 in the province have now been classified as “non-travel related.”

If you or anyone you know feel they need mental health support, they can do so by calling the Alberta Mental Help Line at 1-877-303-2642.



