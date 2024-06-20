Emu on the lam: Alberta SPCA caring for runaway bird

The Alberta SPCA says it's caring for an emu, a flightless bird native to Australia, which was found roaming near a highway outside Calgary earlier this week.

The agency wrote on Facebook that it helped wrangle the bird, which can be more than 1.5 metres tall and can weigh as much as 45 kilograms.

The SPCA said it has already been checked out by a veterinarian and is in good health.

The emu is now with a caretaking facility while the SPCA works to track down its owners.