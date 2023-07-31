Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for south central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas in and around Sundre, Olds, Didsbury, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline, Alta.

The national weather agency says strong gusts of wind, hail the size of baseballs or larger and heavy rain are possible.

The alert went out on Monday at 5:20 p.m.

"This thunderstorm is located 5 km north of James River Bridge and is moving 30 km/h to the east-southeast," the alert said.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Extremely large hail can smash windows, destroy property and vehicles and cause life-threatening injury.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

Severe thunderstorm watches are currently active across large areas of central and southern Alberta.