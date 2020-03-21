EDMONTON -- As long as they take proper precautions while around others, Albertans can go outside for some fresh air, even while self-isolating, says the province's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw emphasized the point during her daily update Friday, saying as long as people remain at least two metres away from others, they can leave their homes.

Furthermore, she said going for a walk "should be encouraged."

Many of you have been asking: Is it safe to be outside when self-isolating?



Yes. There is no danger if someone who is self-isolating goes for a walk outside and stays 2 metres away from others.



Going outside and being active should be encouraged. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 20, 2020

"Absolutely, it's challenging," Hinshaw said. "Different provinces and different parts of different provinces have different circumstances."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the best measure would be to stay inside to protect yourself and others from infection, but Hinshaw says that advice comes from what he believes is best for Canadians.

"In Alberta, we are looking at our own local situation and trying to make that decision to balance the right thing to do for public health while not completely shutting down our social structure," she says. "We know that whatever measures we put in place, we will need to sustain them for weeks, if not months."

However, when someone is confirmed to have COVID-19 or is in any way feeling ill, she insists they should stay home.

Alberta in discussions about penalties

When it comes to punishments for Albertans who are found to be going out in public while they are ill and should remain isolated, Hinshaw says discussions are ongoing.

"We are having conversations about what measures we might take with respect to following up with people who are not complying with the direction, but no decisions have been made," she says. "This is something that all of us, all Albertans, need to take seriously."

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe announced Friday anyone returning from international travel who does not self-isolate could face a fine of up to $2,000.