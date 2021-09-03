CALGARY -- Months after dropping COVID-19 case numbers lifted restrictions, as well as a local state of emergency, in the city of Calgary, officials say the current situation means the policy is back in force.

The City of Calgary declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) on Friday afternoon in order to help "support efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The SOLE will allow city workers to access resources more efficiently and effectively, as well as paving the way to put local health orders in place.

Those will help the Calgary navigate some of the challenges ahead, officials said.

"This SOLE helps us to take further actions to protect the most vulnerable in our community," the city wrote in a release.

"We are going to continue to use every tool in our toolbox and work extremely hard in the best interests of our citizens, communities and businesses."

In the meantime, the city encourages all Calgarians to practice proper health procedures such as wearing masks in crowded areas, maintaining physical distancing, practicing proper handwashing and acquiring two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.