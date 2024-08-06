Expect a cool and gloomy Wednesday in Calgary

Another cool and gloomy one for Wednesday in Calgary.

There is a low over Alberta creating instability, so expect on-and-off showers throughout the day, with the risk of an embedded thunderstorm.

The low has also dragged in a cooler air mass, which means temperatures in the teens for the next couple of days.

It will also likely drag in some smoke from the north tomorrow, kicking us up to moderate (4) on the Air Quality Health Index.

It will start to clear out after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, so more sunshine is expected for the rest of the week.

That will allow our temperatures to climb to normal for Friday and the weekend.

Sadly, so many houses, cars, crops and pieces of equipment were damaged by all the recent hail storms.

Baseball-sized hail south of Queenstown Alta., tennis ball-sized near Mossleigh, and hen egg-sized in Cochrane and the north end of Calgary.

Here is a photo of a hailstone that fell in northeast Calgary (Coventry Hills). Photo from Keith Snelgrove.