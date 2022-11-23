Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
The act, which is slated to take hold in January, will give $600 over six months to families earning less than $180,000 for each child under the age of 18.
Seniors will also receive the benefit.
Additionally, Smith says her government will index income supports to inflation, provide $200 in consumer electricity bill rebates through the winter months and suspend the entire provincial fuel tax for at least the next half-year.
The $2.4-billion plan has at least one economist optimistic.
Trevor Tombe says the package will help families – who typically spend more on gas and food – fight debt and mounting bills.
But he doesn't believe it will combat inflation.
"These measures are really just there to cushion household budgets," he told CTV News.
"It's not necessarily something that's going to boost or detract from economic activity overall."
The University of Calgary professor believes the benefits will go a long way to supporting some of the Albertans in need throughout the winter.
His key word: "some."
"There's some missed opportunities here to provide better targeted support to lower-income Albertans in general," Tombe said, pointing to the lack of any direct payment for childless adults.
LONG-TERM ELECTION STRATEGY
University of Lethbridge political scientist Trevor Harrison says the missing piece is easy to explain away.
"One has to think that this is targeted at groups that they hope will come back to the fold again," he said.
"The idea here is that (seniors and parents) are the people most likely to vote."
The measures will hold for six months. That's when Albertans next head to the polls.
"So, I suspect a lot of people will wonder how much of this is electioneering and if (the payments) will disappear again," Harrison said.
"It was really the first salvo in what I think will be a very bitter election campaign."
INFLATION FALSEHOOD
During her announcement Tuesday, Smith attributed high inflation primarily to the federal government and its high spending.
Tombe says that is false.
"The majority of the inflation that we're seeing and a majority of the acceleration of inflation over the past year is due to external supply-side factors, not to the Bank of Canada or federal spending," he said.
Smith's announcement comes ahead of Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews making a mid-year fiscal update and economic statement on Thursday.
(With files from The Canadian Press)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Herdman: Canada top of the group 'was the mission and we missed it'
John Herdman and Alphonso Davies say they're ready for their next World Cup challenge against Croatia.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Kim Jung Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unliteral sanctions on the North, calling the South's new president and his government "idiots" and "a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S."
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
-
'Heinous act of terror': Edmonton teen killed in Jerusalem bombing
An Israeli-Canadian teen who was killed in a bombing in Jerusalem Wednesday was from Edmonton.
-
Soccer fans haven't lost hope for Team Canada after Belgium wins Wednesday
Several watch parties took place in the city Wednesday, and while many fans were disappointed to see Canada lose to Belgium 1-0, they remain hopeful for what's next.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous mother awarded $150K in B.C. child welfare discrimination case
An Indigenous mother whose children were wrongfully taken from her and placed in care has been awarded $150,000 in damages in a decision described as "unprecedented" by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Police ID teenager stabbed to death outside Surrey, B.C., school
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school this week.
-
Coquihalla Highway closed due to 'active and unfolding police incident'
A major highway between the Lower Mainland and the Interior was closed Wednesday afternoon due to "an active and unfolding police incident."
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
Island online grocery retailer working with local producers
An Langford-based online grocery retailer is focused on supporting Vancouver Island producers by making their products more widely available.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP call on Toronto mayor to withdraw request for more powers
Ontario’s official opposition is urging Toronto’s mayor to withdraw his request for new powers that would allow certain bylaws to pass with just a third of council’s support.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher will be the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence in 2017.
Ottawa
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'We need to do something': uOttawa epidemiologist says masking is a solution to slowing respiratory virus transmission
An epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa says "we need to do something" to stop the transmission of respiratory viruses this fall, as debate continues on whether masks should be mandatory in Ottawa's public schools.
-
'I have a dream too': Students watch Louis-Riel grad Jonathan David in Canada's World Cup match
Students at Louis-Riel school in Ottawa left class early on Wednesday to watch Ottawa's Jonathan David and Canada player at the World Cup.
Kitchener
-
Absentee rates up at UGDSB, board points to respiratory illnesses
As respiratory illnesses spread through the community, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is seeing an increase in student absences.
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.
-
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Soccer fans gathered at Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiatives
Saskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.