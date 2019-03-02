An extreme cold warning remains in place for much of the province of Alberta, including both Calgary and Edmonton on Saturday.

Environment Canada put the warning in place on Friday afternoon after it forecasted frigid wind chill values reaching into the -40s.

Now, the agency says those wind chills are expected to remain in place for much of the Alberta region, with wind chill values between -40 and even -50 in some areas.

The warning was called off in a few regions in northern Alberta earlier on Saturday.

Environment Canada says extreme cold can be very dangerous for everyone and it’s important to cover up exposed skin when you go outside because frostbite can develop within minutes.

The cold temperatures are expected to remain in place through the weekend and into Monday.

