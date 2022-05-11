Falling rocks slows traffic on Hwy 93S north of Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

Traffic was disrupted after a boulder fell on Highway 93S north of Radium Hot Springs, B.C. (Kootenay National Park/Facebook) Traffic was disrupted after a boulder fell on Highway 93S north of Radium Hot Springs, B.C. (Kootenay National Park/Facebook)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

Arizona set to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner to halt his execution less than one hour before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday for the killing of a college student in 1978.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina