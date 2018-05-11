Greg Price succumbed to a blood clot six years ago at the age of 31 in the days following the removal of a cancerous testicle and his loved ones believe his death was the culmination of delays and shortcomings within Alberta’s health care system.

Greg’s family hopes their experience will prompt change and they’re sharing their message through the release of the film ‘Falling through the cracks: Greg’s story’.

The film outlines the issues Greg faced in securing timely testing, follow-up appointments and visits to specialists from his intiital diagnosis throught to his untimely passing.

The findings of a Health Quality Council of Alberta report from 2013 has simplified the navigation of specialized health care service but David Price, Greg’s father, says everyone should contribute to improving the system.

“As a general public, the healthy public, don’t just accept what you sort of think is happening out there,” said David Price. “Have a conversation with your providers or other people that can safely have you become more aware about where things are at, and should be, and be part of the process and take them there.”

"Greg was someone who was always focused on improving and being better with people so this (film) is our way of honouring who he was."

‘Falling through the cracks: Greg’s story’, which has been privately screened to first year medical students, will make its public debut on May 17 at The Plaza Theatre. The event is co-hosted by the O’Brien Institute for Public Health.

With files from CTV’s Brenna Rose