The Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious deaths of three people who were found in two separate residences in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon and a 25-year-old Calgary man is facing murder charges.

A woman was discovered dead in a home in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. at about 11:00 a.m. and the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Hidden Valley area home a short time later.

A black car was removed from the Applewood Park scene and a silver Hyundai was taken from the crime scene in Hidden Valley for further examination.

The causes of death have not yet been determined but police say they are connected.

Police say it was not a random incident and that they are working to determine the relationship between the three people who were found deceased.

A man was taken into custody in Applewood and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Dustin Duthie, 25, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8, 2018.

Autopsies on the three victims are expected to be completed in the next few days and police say their names will be confirmed once they have been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org