Family of Calgary man who was fatally stabbed at Marlborough Station holds vigil, calls for increased transit security

A vigil is being held on Sunday night for a Calgary man who was stabbed to death at the Marlborough Ctrain station last weekend.

Tristan Anderson is being remembered as a caring son, brother and friend.

"Tristan was willing to help anybody and everybody," Tristan’s mother Heather said.

"No matter your circumstance, even if he had nothing, he’d be willing to find out how to help you."

The 28-year-old was taking the train home to meet his mother last Saturday when he was stabbed at Marlborough Station.

Officers found Tristan suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

"The last words I actually said (to him) were the night before when Tristan was at my house, and it was 8:30, almost 9 p.m. and he goes, 'Yeah Ma, I gotta go catch the LRT.' I said 'Be safe.' He goes, 'Ma, don’t worry, I’m fine.’' And then all of a sudden the next day, this happens," Heather said.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

Six people were taken into custody in relation to the incident.

All were released, except 19-year-old Theran Keurin Rodrick Dixon, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Tristan’s loved ones are holding a vigil on the Marlborough Station platform, just over a week after he was killed, to call for increased transit security.

"It shouldn’t have to take it being my son for society to step up and do something. This is ridiculous that people have to go there and not be safe to get on a train," Heather said.

"I’m a full believer we need to go to what Europe’s doing and there should be metal detectors everywhere, every LRT you get on, you go through a metal detector, you can’t take a weapon."

Kelly Sundberg, a criminologist and associate professor at Mount Royal University, acknowledges efforts by the province, city and police to make transit safer, but says more needs to be done to address the root causes and prevent the issues from moving to other parts of the city.

"When we think of this young man who lost his life, this is the unfortunate result when we as a community don’t invest in ensuring public safety and security, addressing mental health and addiction, addressing either street gang or more organized crime activities in our cities," he said.

Tristian’s mother says she will continue to speak out until she sees a change.

"I’m not going to stop because it’s not just my son, it’s everybody now," Heather said.

The vigil is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Tristan's death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.