Family of Métis hunter killed in northern Alberta facing new medical challenges

NOBLEFORD, ALTA. -

A southern Alberta family, still reeling from the death of a loved one killed in 2020, is facing new medical challenges.

Jacob Sansom was shot to death in Northern Alberta in March 2020.

He and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were gunned down by father and son Roger and Anthony Bilodeau while out hunting.

Roger Bilodeau is serving a 10-year sentence for manslaughter while Anthony was convicted of second-degree murder, serving a life sentence.

Sarah Sansom, Jacob’s widow, is opening up on new challenges the family is facing, from their home in the Village of Nobleford, Alta., just north of Lethbridge.

Cierra, the Sansom’s 16-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disease that impacts mobility.

“At about three or four, we started to notice that she was a little more on the clumsy side than most kids,” said Sansom.

“Once Jake died, it progressed very, very quickly. I started to notice that the ping-ponging was more prominent to the point where I'd have to hold her up.”

Friedreich's ataxia impacts between 500 and 1000 people in Canada, most prevalent in French-Canadian communities.

“It is a disease that progresses in time,” said Francois-Olivier Theberge, the general manager of Ataxia Canada Claude-St-Jean Foundation.

“It shortens the lifespan, makes mobility, swallowing, speaking difficult, but it's not the end.”

The disease is a hereditary condition.

“Her nerves and her legs decide to stop responding,” said Sansom.

“It's like she can't feel her legs anymore. So then she falls.

“She can barely get up the stairs, let alone leave the house.”

Cierra Sansom was diagnosed with Friedreich's ataxia. (Courtesy: Sarah Sansom)

Sansom says she doesn’t want to be drained while taking care of Cierra but has been working to afford to pay the bills.

“I'm doing this on my own,” said Sansom.

“I worked two jobs, minimum wage jobs because I was a stay-at-home mom, and when we lost Jake.”

Theberge says since there is no cure, treatment is all that’s available in the United States through a drug called Skyclarys, which costs $370,000 USD annually.

“We've been told that you'll be next and we understand that this needs to be done by steps,” said Theberge.

“Which is unfortunate because the families are waiting.”

The Sansom’s created a crowdfunding campaign to help alleviate costs.