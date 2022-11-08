Fans turn their backs on the Lethbridge Hurricanes over $5 parking fee
It was a game plan the Lethbridge Hurricanes organization didn't agree with.
Last April, city council voted five to four to implement a five-dollar parking charge at the ENMAX Centre.
“The only variable or the only change that we've seen in the nature of our operations really is the paid parking,” said Trevor Lewington, who chairs the governance committee.
The new fee has been in place for just two months but the club says its already impacting attendance numbers and revenues.
“We're seeing a drop between 400 to 500 fans a night, so that's directly affecting our revenue and the long term of that would be astronomical at the end of the season,” said Terry Huisman, general manager of business operations with the Hurricanes.
At a presentation to the city's economic standing policy committee on Tuesday, the Hurricanes reported the current attendance rates are on par with last years COVID-restriction numbers, but that's still nearly 5,000 less than the team's first five games prior to the pandemic.
The team is attributing that drop to paid parking.
“For us, at this current rate, at the very minimum it would be a $200,000 hit to our budget this season,” Huisman said.
Huisman told the committee that renewed season tickets are at a 99 per cent rate – but those renewals include free parking. He says fewer fans in the stands affects other areas like the Hockey Hounds 50/50 and community fundraising.
However, the ENMAX Centre says it’s not seeing the same impact.
“It’s a little early for us,” said Kim Gallucci, general manager of the ENMAX Centre. “We have seen that the process is working. For our concerts, it hasn't really impacted us much, hockey could be a different story because it is 34 games a year.”
“We need about six months in order to see any impact to our operations and numbers.”
For the last seven seasons, the Hurricanes have been able to break even or show a profit. The club fears if paid parking continues, the organization could be at risk of debt, not being able to support its education liability, community groups and that advertising revenue will drop.
Huisman says along with making money, it’s also about delivering a fan experience to those in attendance.
“Not only is it financially, but it's also from a player standpoint, if there's less fans in the building, its less exciting to play in front of, the whole fan experience is what we look at as well,” Huisman added.
The committee voted unanimously to take the presentation as information.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health-care funding.
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
Gabby Petito's family files wrongful death suit against Moab
Family members of a 22-year-old woman whose boyfriend admitted to killing her last year have filed a wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department, claiming their negligence led to her death weeks later.
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
Alberta NDP demands Smith revoke call for advice from COVID-19 'bioweapon' doc
Alberta’s Opposition says Premier Danielle Smith must cancel the invitation for advice from Dr. Paul Alexander, a high-profile critic of mainstream COVID-19 science who has referred to the pandemic vaccine in interviews and online posts as a “bioweapon.”
-
Extreme cold warnings activated south, east of Edmonton
It's about to get a lot colder overnight and early Wednesday. Temperatures in the city of Edmonton will drop into the -20s and outlying regions will be near -30 Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws
The Federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health care funding.
-
Police re-arrest Surrey shooting suspect who was wanted Canada-wide
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is back in custody, more than two months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
-
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau announces half a billion dollars more for rural high-speed internet access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing an extra $475 million to the federal government's fund for delivering high-speed internet to rural homes across the country.
-
Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is strongly criticizing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism on a committee to review the province's Official Languages Act.
-
Tentative agreement reached between Dalhousie University, striking teaching staff
A tentative agreement has been reached between Halifax's Dalhousie University and striking workers nearly three weeks after some teaching staff hit the picket line.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
Here's how to book a B.C. campsite in 2023
Anyone looking to book a provincial campsite in British Columbia next year should mark Jan. 3, 2023, on their calendars. That's when the provincial government says it will begin taking reservations for campsites across the province.
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Several Toronto post-secondary schools may bring back mask policies if public health guidelines change
A number of Toronto area post-secondary institutions have said they may reinstate mask policies if public health COVID-19 guidelines change.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Shortage of antibiotics for kids in Quebec result of 'perfect storm'
The antibiotics most commonly prescribed to children in Quebec are in short supply right now, likely due to increased demand after more children than usual became ill this fall.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health-care funding.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order to resign or be fired
Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police Service (GPS) for the time being despite a decision last month that he must resign or be fired.
-
Ghanaian celebrity graduates from University of Waterloo
She's a star performer, known for her vocal skills and stage presence. Now this Ghanaian celebrity has walked a different kind of stage in Waterloo, after graduating with a master’s degree.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called after truck sinks in slough
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls of a truck stuck in a slough on Highway 16 Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
Northern Ont. activist Autumn Peltier a finalist for $135K International Children’s Peace Prize
Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong First Nation is a finalist for this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'A peaceful place': How a small Manitoba community honours those who fought in war
A small Manitoba community has been dedicated to honouring those who fought and also made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars.
-
'He would be very proud': Indigenous veterans honoured in Winnipeg
Indigenous veterans, active service members, and veterans’ families sat inside a Winnipeg armoury Tuesday morning, taking part in a ceremony honouring Indigenous veterans.
-
Missing teens believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for two teenagers from Lorette who are missing and may be in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Here's how Sask. drivers can stay safe on the roads this winter
Regina residents are once again gearing up for another snowy winter on Saskatchewan roads.
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.