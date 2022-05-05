Farkas summits tallest peak in continental U.S. as part of Pacific Crest Trail journey
Jeromy Farkas watched the sunrise Thursday from the summit of Mount Whitney – the tallest peak in the continental United States – as part of his self-supported trek of the Pacific Crest Trail.
The former Calgary city councillor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the October 2021 vote, is running and walking the 4,265-kilometre route from Mexico to Canada as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.
Now 55 days into the journey, he has completed about 1,200 kilometres.
"Mount Whitney is exceptionally difficult to complete, and is notorious for its 99 switchbacks, high altitude, and fickle weather. It stands tallest amongst California's Sierra Nevada mountain range at 14,505 feet (4,421 meters)," read a release.
The summit was a slight diversion for Farkas.
"While Mount Whitney is not officially on the trail, I couldn't resist the once-in-a-lifetime detour," he said.
"No big run is complete without a big mountain. Many Calgary kids face tougher mountains to climb every day."
Farkas has now raised $72,500 and has a goal of $100,000, double the initial goal of $50,000, which was met before he started the run.
Donations to Jeromy’s Big Run can be done online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Too loud in House to tell if PM swore, speaker says after review
After reviewing an accusation by the Conservative Party that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped an 'F-bomb' in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the House speaker said no consequences will ensue.
Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Edmonton
-
Decommissioned police equipment from Alberta headed to Ukraine
Several police services in Alberta have gathered a stockpile of equipment, which includes clothing, boots, helmets and body armour, to be sent to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
-
'He's no fun to go up against': Oilers' Yamamoto a popular linemate, pesky opponent
He's far from the biggest player in the Oilers' lineup, but Kailer Yamamoto is making his presence felt in Edmonton's first-round series against the L.A. Kings.
-
'Visually, it's not nicer': Edmonton residents fighting new fence around dog park
A petition is circulating in south Edmonton to stop a fence from being erected around a popular off-leash area, with some residents arguing the project is unnecessary, will be ugly and could hurt resale values.
Vancouver
-
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for first time since March in latest update
For the first time since British Columbia transitioned to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data, the number of people in hospital with the disease has declined.
-
Threat of landslide prompts evacuation alert for part of B.C. community
Part of a B.C. community was placed under evacuation alert Thursday due to the threat of a possible landslide.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly fired at a man standing outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman say they still believe they reacted properly.
Vancouver Island
-
'Important initial step': B.C. commissions study into prolific offenders
The B.C. government says it's launching an independent, short-term study into repeat criminal offenders in British Columbia, which will guide the province's plans to curb escalating property crime and random attacks.
-
No injuries reported after fire ignites ammunition in Chemainus, B.C.
No one was injured after a fire broke out at a building in Chemainus, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
Horgan not ruling out run for 3rd term as B.C. premier
British Columbia Premier John Horgan is not ruling out a run for a third term in office, saying he will remain in politics as long as his presence there is seen as a positive force by the majority of voters.
Toronto
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
Toronto boy who went viral for reaction to snowstorm gets surprise gift from U.S. celebrity
A Toronto boy who gained international attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling snow received a surprise gift after appearing on a U.S. talk show this week.
-
Crowds flock to Toronto's High Park as cherry blossoms peak
Crowds flocked to Toronto’s High Park Thursday to take in the cherry blossom trees while they're in "peak" blossom season.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, is encroaching on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit record highs in Ottawa this week
A gas industry analyst predicts prices will continue to rise to at least $2 a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by the May long weekend.
-
Family of Ottawa boy who died in bridge jump files $2 million lawsuit
The family of an Ottawa boy who died after jumping off the Princes of Wales Bridge into the Ottawa River two years ago is suing the city of Ottawa for $2 million.
-
Ottawa sees decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Thursday
Ottawa Public Health reported 26 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, down from 34 on Wednesday
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Saskatoon
-
Regina, Saskatoon fall short on 2023 World Juniors bid
Saskatchewan's bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship has fallen short.
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
City of Saskatoon to require up-to-date browsers for making online payments
Saskatoon residents will be required to use a secure and up-to-date internet browser when making online payments to the city effective May 7.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
-
Supply chain issues delays opening of chemotherapy unit at Manitoulin hospital
Renovation and expansion of the emergency department at the Manitoulin Health Centre is being delayed by supply chain issues, the facility said in a news release Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Golf courses hoping lack of COVID restrictions counteract late start to season
Golfers may have not been able to hit the tees as early as usual because of a pair of storms that swept across southern and central Manitoba but that will soon change.
-
Water levels stabilizing in Manitoba; parts of Red River could peak this weekend
Water levels in Manitoba's rivers are starting to stabilize according to the Hydrologic Forecast Centre, but officials are ready if levels increase.
Regina
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
-
Sask. sees 14 more COVID-19 deaths to end April
Saskatchewan recorded 14 more COVID-19 related deaths and 766 laboratory-confirmed cases for the week of April 24-30, the province said in a release.
-
'A game-changer for animals': Regina Humane Society breaks ground on new animal care centre
Since 1964, the Regina Humane Society (RHS) has made its home in north Regina. On Thursday, the RHS broke ground on a new and innovative animal community centre in Harbour Landing.