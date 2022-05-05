Farkas summits tallest peak in continental U.S. as part of Pacific Crest Trail journey

Jeromy Farkas watched the sunrise Thursday from the summit of Mount Whitney – the tallest peak in the continental United States – as part of his self-supported trek of the Pacific Crest Trail.

The former Calgary city councillor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the October 2021 vote, is running and walking the 4,265-kilometre route from Mexico to Canada as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.

Now 55 days into the journey, he has completed about 1,200 kilometres.

"Mount Whitney is exceptionally difficult to complete, and is notorious for its 99 switchbacks, high altitude, and fickle weather. It stands tallest amongst California's Sierra Nevada mountain range at 14,505 feet (4,421 meters)," read a release.

The summit was a slight diversion for Farkas.

"While Mount Whitney is not officially on the trail, I couldn't resist the once-in-a-lifetime detour," he said.

"No big run is complete without a big mountain. Many Calgary kids face tougher mountains to climb every day."

Farkas has now raised $72,500 and has a goal of $100,000, double the initial goal of $50,000, which was met before he started the run.

Donations to Jeromy’s Big Run can be done online.