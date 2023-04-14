Fatal collision near Airdrie forces closure of part of Highway 567

A highway in the Airdrie area is closed due to a fatal collision between two vehicles that took place Friday.

Airdrie RCMP are on scene at a location on Highway 567 between Range Road 285 and Range Road 291.

No other details about the collision are available at the moment.

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Officers are staying on scene while a collision analyst investigates the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.