Fatal collision near Airdrie forces closure of part of Highway 567

Airdrie RCMP have closed off part of Highway 567 near Airdrie due to a fatal collision late Friday afternoon Airdrie RCMP have closed off part of Highway 567 near Airdrie due to a fatal collision late Friday afternoon

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina