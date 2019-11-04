

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – A three-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Monday afternoon claimed the lives of a 34-year-old man from Leduc, Alta., and a 59-year-old man from Creston, B.C.

Crowsnest RCMP responded to a location near the intersection of Highway 22 and Range Road 21, south of the Maycroft bridge, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday following reports of a crash. The collision occurred approximately 25 kilometres north of Highway 3.

According to RCMP, a car and an SUV collided head-on on the highway. Following the initial crash, a semi-trailer crashed into the car.

The lone occupant of the car, a 34-year-old man from Leduc, and the driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old man from Creston, were pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger in the SUV, a woman from Creston, was transported by ambulance to a Calgary-area hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP say the driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

Foggy conditions were reported in the area at the time of the crash. RCMP continue to investigate the collision.