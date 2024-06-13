Fate to be decided for 2 dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior

A judge is expected to issue a decision on Thursday about the fate of the two dogs involved in the fatal attack on Calgary senior Betty Ann Williams more than two years ago.

Earlier this month, the court heard arguments from lawyers with the City of Calgary and Denis Bagaric, the owner of three dogs that, on June 5, 2022, broke free of their yard and attacked the 86-year-old woman in the alley behind her home.

Williams was left with critical injuries and later died.

Bossii, Cinnamon and Smoki, all American Staffordshires, were apprehended by bylaw officers following the attack.

Smoki was euthanized in February.

Thursday's hearing is expected to determine the fates of the remaining two dogs, which have remained in city custody since the attack.

The city's legal team said during the June 4 hearing that all of the dogs had blood on their chests and muzzles.

Meanwhile, Bagaric's lawyer attempted to poke holes in the testimony of Nicola Opsal, a neighbour who came to Williams' aid.

At the hearing, the defence said she didn't witness the attack or see the dogs attempt to bite the senior.

Denis Bagaric is seen leaving the Calgary court centre on May 6, 2024.

Bagaric's lawyer asked for his client to be allowed to care for Bossii and Cinnamon until he could put them up for adoption, surrender them to a shelter or leave them with the city.

Earlier this year, Bagaric was banned from owning any animals for 15 years and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.