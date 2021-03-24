LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A Lethbridge father and son face criminal charges after a police investigation into stolen firearms.

The charges stem from an investigation into the theft of firearms from a residence in West Lethbridge. That led members of the police force's service priority crimes unit, with the assistance of the tactical team, to execute a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Jerry Potts Blvd. West.

There, police seized a handgun and ammunition and arrested two people without incident. The serial number on the handgun had been defaced.

Kevin Eresman, 47 and Gage Eresman, 23, both face charges involving multiple offences, including:

* Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

* Possession of an unauthorized firearm with ammunition;

* Possession of a firearm as a result of another criminal code offence;

* And altering, defacing or removing the serial number of a firearm.

Kevin Eresman also faces four charges of failure to comply with release order conditions and two counts of possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order. He's in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.

Gage Eresman faces an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited. He remains in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.

Two missing handguns haven't been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.