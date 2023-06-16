Father’s Day celebrations in Lethbridge starts at the golf course

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Sunday marks the most important day of the year for a lot of Lethbridge dads and father figures.

Many will be spending their morning or afternoon golfing at the Henderson Lake Golf Club.

It’s consistently one of the busiest days of the year at the course.

“Father's Day's always a special day on the golf course. You see a lot of dads bringing their kids out you know and a lot of families coming out too right so it's all ages right?

"It's a special day to come out,” said club pro Cam Waldbauer.

Despite the demand, there are still some tee times open on Sunday afternoon.

Golfing on Father’s Day is a tradition for many, and Waldbauer sees it as the perfect way to spend the day.

He said “I think it's just a special bonding time with dad and the kid’s right, and the whole family so the golf course has always done that. The U.S. open is always this weekend as well, to so it's a special golf day.”

BRUNCH

Others not hitting the links may opt to take dad out for a Father’s Day brunch.

Many of the city’s restaurants promise to be full, but even with the busy times the holiday brings the Firestone Restaurant and Bar are happy to be apart of so many families special day.

“For Firestone family's a huge aspect of our business, we're a very family oriented restaurant. From our brunch operation to what we offer on all of our menus. So we definitely want to invite families in to celebrate this special time with us,” said Firestone’s marketing manager, Cayley McNeil.

Theoretically Brewing has recently changed to their summer hours meaning they'll be open on Sunday just in time for Father's Day.

Co-founder Kelti Baird believes it's a great spot to take any dad who enjoys a cold beer on a hot summer day.

“If he's a beer drinker, into beer or curious about beer we have a lot of different styles on draft at the moment. We also have the Highway 3 Ale Trail Club available so you can try what other local breweries are making as well. And it's going to be a great day.”

Everyone has their own way doing Father's Day, but there's no shortage of ways locally to celebrate the father figure in your life.