Federal NDP leader says Alberta sovereignty act 'a distraction' from real problems

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina