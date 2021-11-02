Feds announce new emission reduction targets on world stage without consulting Alberta

CALGARY -

The Prime Minister introduced new targets, intended to address the climate crisis, during a global climate conference this week that will have a considerable impact to Alberta's oil, gas and coal production.

Trudeau announced new emission reduction targets for the country including putting a price on pollution, setting a pace to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Part of the promise to cap Canada's oil and gas emissions has to do with the country's previously announced commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent relative to 2005 levels by 2030.

Alberta is taking notice.

"I don’t know why they would make an announcement like this without consulting with the province that actually owns the overwhelming majority of Canada’s oil and gas reserves," said Premier Jason Kenney.

The province contributes 38 per cent of the country’s total emissions, most of that from oil and gas.

A 100-megatonne emissions cap has already been imposed, although that limit allows for expansion and has never been reached.

Kenney says he's not opposed to capping emissions but he would prefer to see Ottawa invest in technology such as carbon capture underground storage (CCS)

"Instead of just setting targets — targets that Canada has consistently missed — lets actually invest in the technology like CCS," he said.

Alberta did not send representatives to the climate summit also known as COP26.

Targeting coal production, Trudeau announced Canada will stop exporting thermal coal by 2030 as part of a global phase-out initiative.

Canada has already committed to phasing out conventional coal-fired electricity by 2030, with $185 million invested to support workers transition to cleaner energy.

In 2019, Canada produced about 57 million tonnes of coal, 83 per cent of that coming from Alberta and B.C.

The provincial government says it is already acting to reduce emissions.

The UCP government will spend $176 million on 16 projects, many of them already underway to help cut nearly seven million tonnes in emissions by 2030.

The provincial funding comes from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER).

TIER funding is supported by large industry that pay into a fund when they fail to meet emissions targets.

All funded projects were deemed "shovel-ready" and are being undertaken across different industries, including:

Capital Power - converting carbon dioxide emissions into carbon nanotubes;

Canadian Pacific - three diesel locomotives retrofitted to operate on hydrogen; and,

Calgary Aggregate Recycling - building Canada’s first soil reuse facility.

The province is expected to unveil its new climate policy in the coming weeks.