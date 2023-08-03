Feds try to reclaim $347 million insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
The oil giant claimed $300 million in risk mitigation payments for losses linked to Libyan energy assets after fighting between rival political factions spread to the country's oil crescent region in 2015, a Federal Court judge said in a ruling this week.
The total – $347 million with interest – was determined by an arbitrator in 2019.
But Export Development Canada, which insures against losses caused by political violence, argues that Suncor's oil production facilities still deliver returns for the Calgary-based company.
"According to EDC's May 15, 2022, notice of arbitration, the Libyan assets continue to have significant value and generate revenue for Suncor and its subsidiaries. EDC seeks to recover the amounts realized in connection with the assets until the $347 million has been repaid in full,'' judge Christine Pallotta wrote in the decision Monday.
Suncor, which did not respond to a request for comment, says on its website that operations there continue to be impacted by political upheaval.
"As of the end of 2015, production in Libya remains substantially shut-in given the political unrest. The timing of a return to normal operations remains uncertain,'' the site states.
Suncor also froze exploration in the oil-rich country in 2011 after civil war broke out, culminating in the capture and killing of president Muammar Gaddafi. "The period of force majeure under its contractual obligations has since ended in Libya, and Suncor has restarted exploration activities,'' the site says.
Suncor first built up its presence in Libya through Harouge Oil Operations, a joint venture with the state oil company in which Suncor has a 49 per cent stake dating back to 2008.
With the two main parties in the court standoff unable to agree on an arbitrator, the judge on Monday appointed one to handle the insurance case and denied a request from four Suncor subsidiaries to be removed from it.
The insurance claim was paid under a policy underwritten by Export Development Canada for Petro-Canada in 2006, which Suncor then came into following their merger in 2009.
"The relevant claim related to Suncor's oil operations in Libya was received following the Arab Spring movement that began in the early 2010s,'' the Export Development Canada spokeswoman Jessica Draker said in an email Wednesday.
"As EDC and Suncor are in active legal proceedings, we are limited in what we can share.?The ongoing arbitration between EDC and Suncor is a private process and is therefore confidential.''
By the end of 2022, the exposure of the Crown corporation's political risk insurance portfolio sat at $359 million, down from $2.81 billion in 2015, according to its annual reports.
"We stopped issuing new policies within this program in 2020,'' the latest one states.
About 57 per cent of the portfolio lay in the Africa and Middle East region, a far higher share than any other area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Police 'engaged' as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats
Ottawa says law enforcement is 'engaged' after a video circulating online appeared to threaten Indian diplomats in Canada. Public Safety Canada said in a Tuesday tweet that Ottawa will ensure the safety of all diplomats in Canada, but the department would not provide details.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
WATCH | Watch the 100-metre running race that forced a Somali official's suspension
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians
At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split. Here's a timeline of their relationship
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Here's a look at key moments from their relationship through the years, from hosting international visitors to big moments, scandals and more.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
-
Edmonton Oilers hire Connor McDavid's agent Jeff Jackson as team CEO
Former player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar Connor McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday.
-
Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Atlantic
-
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island artist designs loonie commemorating aeronautical trailblazer and champion of women's rights
An illustrator from Vancouver Island has designed the artwork on the Royal Canadian Mint’s new commemorative circulation coin, marking a career highlight.
-
Crews continue to fight out of control wildfire near Sooke
Fire crews have been hard at work near Shirley, fighting a wildfire that began on Tuesday.
-
BC Ferries is aiming for a smooth long weekend, but no guarantees
During a rare news conference involving top brass, BC Ferries’ CEO insisted that the corporation has pulled-out all the stops to ensure it’s smooth sailing this B.C. Day long weekend, but stopped short of guaranteeing it.
Toronto
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
Montreal
-
Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East
Quebec announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. It's the government's first office in the Middle East and its 35th bureau opened abroad.
-
'A huge win' for English school boards: Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
-
Quebec bear cubs return to captivity after getting too cozy with humans
An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry. The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.
Ottawa
-
25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill
Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street, near Friel Street, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
-
City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police are warning motorists to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event.
-
Details of new LRT risk assessment expected today
As the latest shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service enters its 18th day, transit officials are expected to announce more details about the work required to get trains back on the tracks.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
WRDSB investigating conduct of trustee
Though the person under investigation has not been identified by the school board, trustee Mike Ramsey took to social media Monday to issue a statement saying that a code of conduct complaint had been filed against him.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Storm brings hailstones the size of golf balls to Sask. communities
Some residents in the Prince Albert area and on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation are busy with clean-up efforts after a powerful storm, with hailstones larger than a golf ball, swept through Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Winnipeg
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Liquor Mart Express locations to close until further notice amid strike action
All Liquor Mart Express locations, which are found in grocery stores, will be closed until further notice as contract negotiations continue.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Regina
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaign
A group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.