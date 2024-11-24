Festival of Lights kicks off 38th year as snow arrives just in time

For a while there, Lions Festival of Lights chair Otto Silzer was worried there wouldn’t be any snow to decorate the light show.

However, thanks to a week of snow, capped off with a snowstorm that paralyzed the city Saturday, Silzer and the Lion’s Club got their winter wonderland backdrop.

By the time the lights were turned on at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Confederation Park could have played the North Pole in an Elf sequel.

“It’s been a little chilly out here tonight,” Silzer said in a chat with CTV News, “but today was beautiful.Snow was falling, (it was a) gorgeous day but now everybody’s here celebrating the 38th annual Lion’s Festival of Lights.

“I’m just so happy that it (the lights) all came on!”

Despite the cold temperatures and terrible driving conditions, a large crowd of Calgarians turned up to see the lights come on.

Large crowds braved chilly temperatures to attend the Festival of Lights Saturday eveningl

“A lot of people can’t afford things these days, so they come and they enjoy the lights and all the rest of that stuff," Silzer said.

“it brings a lot of cheers and happiness to citizens of Calgary that come and see it each year,” he added. “I’m really proud to be part of it.”

The Lions Festival of Lights is in Confederation Park, at the intersection of 24th Avenue and 14th Street N.W. Admission is free.

Lions Festival of Lights, Calgary, Nov. 23, 2024