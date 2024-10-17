CALGARY
Calgary

    • Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause

    With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.

    Call it the spooky season.

    Thursday night is the opening night for the annual Field of Screams Haunted House.

    This year’s edition is the biggest yet and organizers hope the scariest Field of Screams yet.

    Attendees will be taken all the way to the upper seating of Spitz Stadium for the first time.

    Organizers have made it their goal to make each year better than the last.

    And even if you don’t like being scared, the event is for a good cause.

    Field of Screams raises money for scholarships to the Prairie Baseball Academy.

    The money raised will be used to help provide scholarships for players at the Prairie Baseball Academy.

    The doors open tonight at 6:30 p.m.

