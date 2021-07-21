CALGARY -- With a special air quality statement now lifted by Environment Canada, the City of Calgary has lifted a fire ban put in place last week.

Calgarians should remain vigilant when using outdoor open flames, including barbeques and backyard fire pits, and when disposing of smoking materials.

"Despite this ban related to air quality being lifted, everyone should continue to be extra cautious with outdoor flames – especially the disposal of smoking materials," said CFD public information officer Carol Henke.

"Calgary has seen higher than normal temperatures this summer leading to drier conditions and fire crews continue to respond to outdoor fires created by the improper disposal of smoking materials in planter pots and flower beds," adds Henke.

"These fires can smoulder for hours and lead to devastating and potentially deadly fires."

Information on rules around fire pits in the city can be found online.

A fire ban remains in place for Banff National Park.