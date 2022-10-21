Fire breaks out in attached garage of New Brighton home

CFD members outside of a New Brighton home on Oct. 21 during the response to a fire in the attached garage. CFD members outside of a New Brighton home on Oct. 21 during the response to a fire in the attached garage.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina