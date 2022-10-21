Fire breaks out in attached garage of New Brighton home

Two adults and two children escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in the garage of a southeast home Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Brighton Woods Crescent S.E., in the community of New Brighton, for reports of a fire in the attached garage.

The four residents had made their way out of the home prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The flames had spread from the garage into the attic when Calgary Fire Department members arrived but were doused before they moved into the living area of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.