Fire crews battle blaze at metal recycling facility in city’s southeast
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 6:30AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:18AM MDT
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in an industrial yard in the city's southeast and have closed off a few roads in the area to give crews room to work.
Police and firefighters were called to a metal recycling facility in the 3400 block of Ogden Road S.E. at about 6:00 a.m.
Southbound Ogden Road at Bonnybrook Road S.E. is closed to traffic and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
