Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in an industrial yard in the city's southeast and have closed off a few roads in the area to give crews room to work.

Police and firefighters were called to a metal recycling facility in the 3400 block of Ogden Road S.E. at about 6:00 a.m.

Southbound Ogden Road at Bonnybrook Road S.E. is closed to traffic and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come...

We’re just above the fire at an industrial sight in the southeast- we’ll bring more details coming up on @CTVMorningYYC pic.twitter.com/KCu5AFCMyW — Jaclyn Brown (@CTVJaclynBrown) April 24, 2019

Police setting up roadblocks, leading to a S.E. industrial park, as thick plumes of smoke can be seen in the sky. @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/r4PqwnlpoD — Kevin Nimmock (@KevinCTV) April 24, 2019