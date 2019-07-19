Major frontline services are on the chopping block as Calgary city council continues to look for upwards of $60 million in savings from this year’s municipal budget.

Administration has recommended cuts across the board with a proposed plan to slash spending on 48 departments and services.

Some of the largest proposed cuts include $7.6 million from fire and emergency response and $7 million from police.

Administration is also recommending a $6.8 million reduction from public transit, $6.2 million cut from corporate programs and a spending cut of just under $5 million from streets.

The belt tightening is in an effort to reduce the property tax burden faced by small businesses.

Some local shops have already had to close their doors after seeing their property taxes rise by four times the amount assessed last year, due to a decrease in downtown property values.

In response, Calgary City Council voted in favour of $60 million in budget cuts. The hope would then be to combine that money with a one-time funding of $70.9 million to provide a tax rebate program for small businesses. The goal is to reduce taxes by 10 per cent from what they were in 2018.

City council will be asked to approve the budget cut package at a meeting on Tuesday.

To view a the city's Summary of Proposed Reduction by Service, click HERE or scroll the document below.