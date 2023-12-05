CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire scorches decommissioned Calgary school

    A fire broke out in Kingsland School on Monday night, the Calgary Fire Department told CTV News. The school was in the middle of being demolished. A fire broke out in Kingsland School on Monday night, the Calgary Fire Department told CTV News. The school was in the middle of being demolished.

    A fire broke out in a decommissioned school in southwest Calgary on Monday night.

    The Calgary Fire Department was called to Kingsland School on 78 Avenue S.W. just before 8:30 p.m.

    Crews told CTV News the fire began on the outside of the building and spread to the roof, where it did minimal damage to the building.

    There were no reports of injuries and there is no word on an exact cause.

    According to the Calgary Board of Education's website, the school property was transferred back to the City of Calgary in 2020.

    Demolition began this fall, with the land expected to be cleared for green space by next spring.

