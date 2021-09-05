CALGARY -- No one was injured following a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged another along with a home in Lethbridge on Sunday.

Officials were called to the scene, in the 1200 block of Fourth Street South, following a call from one of their off-duty colleagues, who was next door at the time.

"I heard a loud noise," said Dave Heatherington. "It sounded like an explosion type of noise and I went out to investigate and found their garage on fire."

Fire quickly razed one garage in a matter of minutes and spread to an adjacent one.

The homeowner says his wife got out of harm's way just minutes earlier.

"My wife drove hear car out and went shopping less than 20 minutes before the fire started," said Jim Day.

Officials say the heat from the fire resulted in minor damage to another home, but the weather was on their side.

"We have a little bit of a north wind and you could tell it pushed toward the alley toward the south side," said Platoon Chief Shawn Folk with Lethbridge Fire and EMS.

The cause of the fire, which resulted in about $125,000 in damage, remains under investigation.