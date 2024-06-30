Fire tears through Ol’ Beautiful taproom in Inglewood

A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., Calgary fire crews were called for reports of a fire at Ol’Beautiful, on the 1100 block of 12 Street S.E.

Arriving crews discovered smoke and flames visible from the outside of the building. When crews were able to access the interior of the building, they discovered the entire building burning, with flames spreading to the roof.

Crews set up to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

It took two and a half hours to bring the fire under control. However, Sunday morning just before 11 a.m., it appeared that smoke was coming from the site and that it may have re-ignited.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. Traffic on 12th Street will be impacted throughout the day.

In a Sunday post on Instagram, it said "Our beloved Inglewood taproom caught fire early this morning. No staff or guests were onsite and our neighbours at Cold Garden were able to safely evacuate.

"The taproom will be closed for the forseeable future.

"Our off-site production facility will continue producing all of our tasty beers which will still be available throughout the province on tap and in retail locations.

"We want to extend sincere gratitude to our community for the continued sujpport as we navigate next steps following this devastating loss. We will do our best to keep you all updated.

"We are all beautiful."