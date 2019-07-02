The Calgary Fire Department says a woman was in a home in Beddington Heights when a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Crews say she was able to escape on her own, and was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The fire broke out at around 4:25 p.m., and when crews arrived, they could see flames pouring out of a bungalow in the 400 block of Berkley Crescent N.W. The fire was put out by 5:20 p.m.

The fire department says the fire started on the main floor of the home, which was severely damaged.

Neighbours were initially evacuated, but have been allowed to return home. Firefighters say their homes weren’t damaged.

A fire investigator is now on scene.