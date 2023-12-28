Fireworks, parties and fun: What to do on New Year's Eve in Calgary and area
Calgarians are able to enjoy plenty of things to do this New Year's Eve, including a fantastic fireworks display in many different communities.
This year's fireworks display, hosted by the City of Calgary, will take place at Prince's Island Park and will be synchronized to music on CJSW 90.9 FM.
The show, which is also available via livestream, begins at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31.
An earlier fireworks display will be taking place in the city of Airdrie, north of Calgary.
The City of Airdrie says the 15-minute show will be held at Ed Eggerer Athletic Park at 6:30 p.m.
Guests should arrive early as parking is limited and some areas of the park will be closed to the public to facilitate crew involved with the show.
Another early light show will be taking place at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's ZOOLIGHTS event called Zoo Year's Eve.
Between 5 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be a number of different activities available to guests at the facility, including numerous countdowns and a light show designed for children who can't stay up until midnight.
Costs are between $22.95 and $29.95 per person.
For those interested in getting out of the cold and enjoy a choral performance to ring in the new year, you can head to the Bella Concert Hall for A Luminous New Year's Eve.
The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., consists of a choir singing a number of songs to echo throughout the hall.
Tickets, which includes wine and chocolates for guests, are still available for $50 per person.
If you want to enjoy some music but have more of a taste for rock and roll, you can celebrate New Year's Eve at the Grey Eagle Event Centre, where Trooper is set to take the stage.
One of Canada's top-five selling bands of all time, Trooper was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Tickets to the event are $175 plus fees and include an exclusive dinner reception. Drinks are not included.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
BlendJet 2 portable blenders recalled in Canada over fire and laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash
A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
Former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said Thursday that regents fired him because they were uncomfortable with him and his wife producing and appearing in pornographic videos.
Edmonton
-
Remains of unidentified woman found in northeast Edmonton: police
Police are trying to identify the remains of a woman found in northeast Edmonton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
-
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Vancouver
-
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kamloops, RCMP say
A single-vehicle crash in Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the life of one person, according to Mounties.
-
Union warns of possible B.C. bus disruptions in January as sides begin mediation
The union representing some transit employees in British Columbia's Lower Mainland says disruptions could happen in January after members voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
Man charged after assault at Halifax MLA constituency office: police
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two people at an MLA’s constituency office in Halifax earlier this month.
-
Biggest Maritime 2023 stories from A to Z: Part One
A lot can happen in 12 months and the Maritimes saw plenty of major stories that affected hundreds of thousands of people in 2023. Looking back at the last year, it can be difficult to remember the biggest headlines and newsmakers, so CTV Atlantic has compiled an alphabetical list of the top stories that defined the Maritimes.
Vancouver Island
-
Kevin Falcon 'confident' BC United won't lose ground to Conservatives in 2024 election
After a fall session that saw BC United drop to third place in opinion polls, Leader Kevin Falcon remains upbeat – insisting his party is poised to make a comeback in next year’s election.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Moving forward from B.C.'s historically destructive 2023 wildfire season
The eerie glow of a massive wildfire encroaching on West Kelowna one August evening is a picture rooted deep in the memory of many British Columbians.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. leaves 1 person critically injured
One person has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton Thursday morning.
-
4th suspect charged in stabbing of off-duty Toronto police officer
A fourth person has been charged in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty Toronto police officer at a retail store in Scarborough last month.
Montreal
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with Quebec; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Scaled-back search continues for missing 4-year-old girl lost in river
The SQ's search for a four-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region has entered its seventh day.
Ottawa
-
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
-
Surge in tooth decay among young children in eastern Ontario raises concerns
An uptick in tooth decay among young children has become a cause for concern for eastern Ontario dentists.
Kitchener
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman charged in Christmas Day murder
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a second-degree murder charge in a Christmas day killing.
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew eyes relocating rail lines in Winnipeg, but not opening Portage and Main
It's been talked about for generations, and could cost more than $1 billion, but the idea of relocating the rail lines that criss-cross and divide Winnipeg is up for discussion again.
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine: Manitoba RCMP
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine
Regina
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid following death of man in Regina
A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a death in Regina on Dec. 22.
-
Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.