CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fireworks, parties and fun: What to do on New Year's Eve in Calgary and area

    The 2024 New Year's Eve numerals are displayed in Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) The 2024 New Year's Eve numerals are displayed in Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    Calgarians are able to enjoy plenty of things to do this New Year's Eve, including a fantastic fireworks display in many different communities.

    This year's fireworks display, hosted by the City of Calgary, will take place at Prince's Island Park and will be synchronized to music on CJSW 90.9 FM.

    The show, which is also available via livestream, begins at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31.

    An earlier fireworks display will be taking place in the city of Airdrie, north of Calgary.

    The City of Airdrie says the 15-minute show will be held at Ed Eggerer Athletic Park at 6:30 p.m.

    Guests should arrive early as parking is limited and some areas of the park will be closed to the public to facilitate crew involved with the show.

    Another early light show will be taking place at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's ZOOLIGHTS event called Zoo Year's Eve.

    Between 5 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be a number of different activities available to guests at the facility, including numerous countdowns and a light show designed for children who can't stay up until midnight.

    Costs are between $22.95 and $29.95 per person.

    For those interested in getting out of the cold and enjoy a choral performance to ring in the new year, you can head to the Bella Concert Hall for A Luminous New Year's Eve.

    The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., consists of a choir singing a number of songs to echo throughout the hall.

    Tickets, which includes wine and chocolates for guests, are still available for $50 per person.

    If you want to enjoy some music but have more of a taste for rock and roll, you can celebrate New Year's Eve at the Grey Eagle Event Centre, where Trooper is set to take the stage.

    One of Canada's top-five selling bands of all time, Trooper was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.

    Tickets to the event are $175 plus fees and include an exclusive dinner reception. Drinks are not included.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

    A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News