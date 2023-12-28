Fireworks, parties and fun: What to do on New Year's Eve in Calgary and area

Calgarians are able to enjoy plenty of things to do this New Year's Eve, including a fantastic fireworks display in many different communities.

This year's fireworks display, hosted by the City of Calgary, will take place at Prince's Island Park and will be synchronized to music on CJSW 90.9 FM.

The show, which is also available via livestream, begins at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31.

An earlier fireworks display will be taking place in the city of Airdrie, north of Calgary.

The City of Airdrie says the 15-minute show will be held at Ed Eggerer Athletic Park at 6:30 p.m.

Guests should arrive early as parking is limited and some areas of the park will be closed to the public to facilitate crew involved with the show.

Another early light show will be taking place at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's ZOOLIGHTS event called Zoo Year's Eve.

Between 5 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be a number of different activities available to guests at the facility, including numerous countdowns and a light show designed for children who can't stay up until midnight.

Costs are between $22.95 and $29.95 per person.

For those interested in getting out of the cold and enjoy a choral performance to ring in the new year, you can head to the Bella Concert Hall for A Luminous New Year's Eve.

The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., consists of a choir singing a number of songs to echo throughout the hall.

Tickets, which includes wine and chocolates for guests, are still available for $50 per person.

If you want to enjoy some music but have more of a taste for rock and roll, you can celebrate New Year's Eve at the Grey Eagle Event Centre, where Trooper is set to take the stage.

One of Canada's top-five selling bands of all time, Trooper was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Tickets to the event are $175 plus fees and include an exclusive dinner reception. Drinks are not included.