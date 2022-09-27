First-ever Calgary Pop-Up Care Village helps the homeless

C-PUCV is modelled after LavaMae’s Pop-Up Care Village in the San Francisco Bay Area. C-PUCV is modelled after LavaMae’s Pop-Up Care Village in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Victoria seniors call for unused school field to be turned into elder-friendly park

    Dozens of seniors rallied on the corner of Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue in Victoria on Tuesday calling for the field of S.J. Willis School to be turned into an elder-friendly park. The seniors hope to make their plea an issue in the upcoming municipal election. They say thousands of seniors live in the Quadra Village neighbourhood, which is surrounded by busy roads, and that they have nowhere to enjoy the outdoors.

  • Lawyer for Vancouver Island First Nation says goal of land claim case is reconciliation

    A lawyer for the Nuchatlaht First Nation, which is fighting for title to part of Nootka Island in British Columbia, has told a court that the underlying objective of the proceeding is reconciliation. Jack Woodward said at the start of his closing argument that the province missed its opportunity and has instead placed “the burden of reconciliation squarely on the court,” in the first test for the landmark 2014 Tsilhqot'in Aboriginal title decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina