CALGARY -- The graduates of 2020 at one Calgary high school are celebrating like no other Grade 12 class has done before.

All Saints High School opened its doors for the first time in September 2019 but the pandemic forced those doors closed before the academic year could be completed.

That left the school searching for options to recognize the first-ever graduating students.

“We were as disappointed as our school was, obviously, for something that is happening throughout the world, but we still wanted to provide them an experience that they would not forget.” said principal Mike Bolder.

Instead of walking across the stage with family and friends watching, students got dressed up and drove cars decorated with balloons and streamers through a staging area to ensure physical distancing.

There was also an opportunity for photos.

“The fact that we have to do a drive through grad because of a pandemic, it's kind of cool to experience something that no one else has done,” said graduating student Marianna Hidago.

Another student, Marianna Hernandez, enjoyed her graduation.

“I liked it. It was a good experience for us, new thing, first graduates of a school," she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how educators approach presenting challenges. At All Saints High School, they are working on a positive outcome.

“The feedback has been outstanding, the smiles, families truly have felt like this was a milestone they will remember and they will cherish these memories forever," said Bolder

When you take a typical four-hour event and spread it out over three days, it can be a little daunting.

“We are a little tired, we are rejuvenated each time we see a car pull up with their decorations and their enthusiasm,” said Bolder.