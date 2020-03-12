CALGARY -- A number of post-secondary institutions in Calgary say they're actively discussing options for students to attend classes in the event that the COVID-19 pandemic results in school closures.

Earlier this week, the University of Calgary said its campuses are still open for students to attend class, but they are "actively reviewing the implications" the illness may have on students.

"The health and safety of our community is our number-one priority," said Dru Marshall, provost and academic vice-president in an interview with UToday. "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we will continue to adjust our response plan as necessary."

The school says it has also suspended travel from and through a number of affected countries until at least September 2020.

It's also asking students, faculty, staff and visitors returning from any of the below regions to self-isolate themselves for 14 days to ensure they are symptom-free.

The Grand Princess cruise

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Iran

Italy

South Korea

Singapore

Meanwhile, Mount Royal University says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the MRU community at this time.

"The health authorities continue to emphasize the risk in Alberta remains low. For this reason, campus remains open and all operations continue as usual. Nevertheless, we need to take precautions and prepare, so our emergency operations centre has been activated to support an effective MRU response," wrote president and vice-chancellor Tim Rahilly in an online statement.

The statement goes on to say work-at-home guidelines have been shared with all employees and cleaning crews are ensuring that high-touch areas are prioritized and are being sanitized as per AHS regulations.

"I want to thank the campus community for taking precautions. The risk remains low, but we are taking reasonable precautions and preparing for changes to this situation. The health and safety of students, employees and visitors to campus remains our number one priority," Rahilly says.

Despite these steps, an online petition has been started by a group of concerned students who want to push the school to provide online classes now before any cases are confirmed.

"MRU sent out a communication stating that they are continuing operations as usual until the first student becomes ill, and they urge students to wash their hands and stay home if sick.THIS IS NOT ENOUGH. By the time the first student is sick, they will have had at least 5 days of walking around spreading the virus to everyone near them," the petition reads.

Early Thursday afternoon, the petition had more than 500 signatures.

Administrators at SAIT say the "health and well-being" of students, staff and visitors is of the utmost importance.

"We are making every effort to ensure a continued safe learning and working environment at SAIT. Like many organizations, we are monitoring closely and following the guidance of Alberta Health Services," SAIT spokesperson Chris Gerritsen wrote in an email.

Further information about SAIT's response to COVID-19 can be found on its website.

Alberta Health has already confirmed dozens of cases of the illness in the province and more are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.