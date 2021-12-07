First outdoor rink set to open on Siksika First Nation

CALGARY -

A new outdoor rink is nearly ready for some pickup hockey at Siksika First Nation.

It's the community's first outdoor ice rink, which came together through a partnership with the Flames, Hitmen, Roughnecks and Siksika Health Services.

Siksika Chief Ouray Crowfoot said the impact of the rink will be huge in helping young people stay active and positive.

"It's a lot more than an outdoor rink," Crowfoot said. "A basketball court is a lot more than a basketball court. It builds character and builds leadership.

"It builds qualities," he said, continuing, "that are still valued in individuals."

The rink will serve a population of just over 4,000 and six schools.