LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A Lethbridge personal trainer says "It's been a challenging year" but she's committed to being flexible for her clients.

Ashley Lavallee spends her days doing what she loves, training clients. Lavallee launched her personal training business in April. "My company is called On The Move," said Lavallee. "It's a mobile personal training service so basically I bring personal training to you."

Lavallee has been in the fitness industry, on and off, for 13 years. Most recently, the mother of three was a group fitness instructor; but, after the stress and unknowns of several provincial shutdowns, due to COVID-19, she decided to open her own business to continue to help those with their fitness goals. Lavallee admits it may not have happened without the pandemic. "I just thought to myself what is a way that I can continue to do what I love and I maybe would not have thought of this or been as willing to do it had it not been the circumstances we've been under so it definitely gave me that extra push."

Kerry Gellrich has trained with Lavallee from the start. First, to rehab a shoulder injury and then for her mental and physical health. "If I go two to three days without working out I start to feel anxious and grumpy so working out with Ashley (Lavallee) is a huge part of staying healthy through all of this," said Gellrich.

NEW RESTRICTIONS:

Their in-person sessions will have to temporarily stop in a few days.

Under the new provincial restrictions, starting at midnight on May 10, all indoor and outdoor sport, performance and recreation activities for youth and adults are prohibited including one-on-one personal training. Outdoor sports, recreation, practices and training activities are only permitted to take place with members of the same household or with your two close contacts if you live alone. Professional sport organizations that have received an exemption can continue provided the protocols are strictly followed.

"It's been a challenging year with the multiple closures we've had," said Lavallee. "I have found that through this year I've been able to build up that extra bit of resiliency and also been able to find ways to be versatile with what I'm doing."

Lavallee said she sees the impact fitness has on people's physical and mental health every day. She plans to temporarily transition to virtual training so her clients can continue to prioritize their health and wellness. "The reason I do fitness is because I care about people and I care about their health. So, if that means I have to be flexible through this then I will find as many ways as I can to access people and help them stay as healthy as they can."