Flames add five new players on second day of 2023 NHL draft

The Calgary Flames added a pair of forwards, a pair of defencemen and a goalie Thursday at the 2023 NHL draft in Nashville, Tenn.

That all came on the heels of choosing Slovakian forward Samuel Honzek of the Vancouver Giants in the WHL with the 16th pick of the draft Wednesday.

For their five Thursday picks, the Flames chose another Vancouver Giant, Jaden Lipinski, in addition to dipping into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the BC Hockey League, the Moscow Hockey League and the Swedish Junior for players.

In the second round, the Flames grabbed defenceman Etienne Morin with the 48th overall pick. Morin is 182 centimetres (six feet) tall, and weighs 81 kilograms (180 pounds). Last season with Moncton of the QMHL, he played 67 games, picking up 21 goals and 51 assists for 72 points.

"I know it's an electric city. Great city, great rink, and I've already visited Calgary before, so I can't wait to start."

In the third round, they chose left wing Aydar Suniev with the 80th overall pick. Last season, Suniev played 50 games for Penticton of the BCHL, scoring 45 goals and adding 45 assists for 90 points.

"Once you hear your named called, definitely something amazing. Something you dream of."



Aydar Suniev was ecstatic when the #Flames selected him at the #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/0N79uOuBZ3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 29, 2023

In the fourth round, the club selected centre Lipinski from the Giants with the 112th pick overall, where he played 66 games, tallying 19 goals and adding 32 assists for 51 points.

"Thanking the people that helped me get here has really been special."



Sharing the moment of being drafted with his family was a highlight for Jaden Lipinski. pic.twitter.com/xRt9hls9O1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 29, 2023

The Flames had no pick in the fifth round, but in the sixth used the 176th pick to choose goaltender Yegor Yegorov, who played 15 games for the Dynamo Moscow Jrs, winning nine, losing four and recording a .915 save percentage and 2.29 goals against.

The team's final pick was 208th overall in the seventh round: defenceman Axel Hurtig from the Swedish Junior league. Hurtig played 34 games in Sweden, scoring two and picking up six assists.