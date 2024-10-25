CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames assign winger Matt Coronato to Wranglers

    Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato (27) turns after celebrating his goal, while Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) skates back to the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato (27) turns after celebrating his goal, while Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) skates back to the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Share

    Matt Coronato is returning to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

    The Calgary Flames announced the winger's assignment on Friday, after playing five games with the NHL team this season.

    Coronato was the Flames' first-round pick in 2021.

    On Friday, the Flames noted he "has played in 40 career NHL games and split last season between the NHL and AHL."

    "In 2023-24, Coronato scored 15 goals and added 27 assists for 42 points in 45 games with the Calgary Wranglers and three goals and six assists for nine points in 34 NHL games with the Flames in his first full pro season," the team said in a release.

    The Flames have started off hot in a season where they were expected to be anything but.

    Thursday night saw the Flames' first loss in regulation this season, falling 4-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes at the Saddledome.

    The Flames are home again on Saturday, playing the Winnipeg Jets.

    With files from The Canadian Press

