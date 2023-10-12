Flames assistant GM Chris Snow laid to rest following memorial service

A memorial service for the Calgary Flames' Chris Snow was held Thursday afternoon.

The Flames' vice-president of data/analytics and assistant general manager died on Sept. 30 after years of battling the terminal illness, ALS.

“It's a tough day, we never wanted to be here,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

“We were hoping to do this in about 25 years. That’s what we used to talk about.”

Flames legend Lanny McDonald and arrived to pay his respects along with long-time Flames captain Jarome Iginla.

Snow was diagnosed in 2019.

Snow and former Flames general manager Brad Treliving , currently of the Toronto Maple Leafs, worked together daily for years.

Treliving delivered the eulogy at the service, an emotional moment.

“He was a special man, a great hockey man,” said Treliving.

“A friend, loving husband and a father and I’m going to miss him.”

Flames captain Mikael Backlund recalled memories with Snow in which he would deliver him advice on his game.

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

Snow’s wife Kelsie and kids Cohen and Willa were part of the Flames season opener on Wednesday, dropping the puck for a ceremonial face-off.

Kelsie spoke at the service remembering her husband, a man she loved for 18 years.

“We had the most beautiful summer, we were looking forward to watching our kids as school and sports got underway,” she said.

“I thought we had so much time.”

His daughter Willa showed the same fighting spirit that many saw in her dad while honouring him.

“Now I know he is so safe, not too cold, not too hot, but perfect,” she said.

“His battle with ALS is over. All pain is gone.”

Brian Burke, who spent several seasons with the Flames as president of hockey operations recalled a moment with Snow and son Cohen.

“I was mad at his kid Cohen one time as he wrecked one of my plants,” said Burke.

“I was going to yell at him and Snowy said, don't you yell at my kid. He wouldn’t let me yell at his kid. Just a kind guy.”

“He was my best friend,” said son Cohen.

Snow was 42.