Flames assistant GM Chris Snow on ventilator

A beloved member of the Calgary Flames front office suffered a health setback Friday.

Assistant general manager Chris Snow, who has ALS, has been admitted to hospital and is on a ventilator.

Snow's wife Kelsie posted on Twitter Friday that they're waiting to see if he'll get better.

"Yesterday Chris was admitted to the hospital," she said. "He was doing great when kids & I left at 8 p.m. Overnight he took a turn for the worse and had to be put on a ventilator. Now we wait to see if he will get better.

"We are very sad and very scared," she said. "Hug your people. Life is so tenuous."