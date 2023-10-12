Flames assistant GM Chris Snow to be laid to rest following memorial service

A memorial service for the Calgary Flames' Chris Snow will be held Thursday afternoon.

The Flames' vice-president of data/analytics and assistant general manager died on Sept. 30 after years of battling the terminal illness, ALS.

Snow was 42.

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

Snow’s wife Kelsie and kids Cohen and Willa were part of the Flames season opener on Wednesday, dropping the puck for a ceremonial face off.

You're always in our hearts, Snowy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ewdUtVptg1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 12, 2023

The memorial service will be held Oct. 12 at 2 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Community (800 85th St. S.W.).

