Flames captain Mikael Backlund suits up for his 1,000th game

"I'm just trying to enjoy every minute of it," Mikael Backlund said.

Backlund was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 24th overall in the 2007 NHL draft.

Things didn't always go smoothly for the now-35-year-old captain of the Flames.

In fact, early in his career, he contemplated going to Switzerland to play hockey.

But he stuck with it and on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, Backlund will suit up for his 1,000th NHL game, and he's been taking it all in.

"Today, I'm just super excited the day is here and I'm just trying to enjoy every minute of it," he said.

"I've done these a million times, but it's still super exciting for me to come in for morning skate and to talk to you guys (media).

"Of course, I'm going to be 100 per cent focused when the puck drops and focus on winning the game and help my team win."

Respected teammate

Ask any of his teammates and they'll tell you just how much Backlund means to them.

He's respected in the locker room and is a captain that others follow.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar said they'd love to pick up a win for No. 11 in his 1,000th game.

"I hope he's taking it all in and I'm sure he is," Weegar said.

"There's a lot of ABBA in the room going on, but you know, this is going to be fun for him and we want to go out there and play our best game for him tonight, and I think we're going to do just that."

Chose to stick around

Backlund has been loyal to this hockey club.

When others decided they wanted to leave, he could've done the same thing, but instead he chose to re-sign with the Flames.

Head coach Ryan Huska loves that about his captain.

"There's a lot to be said about loyalty and I love that about him," he said.

"He was one guy that had an opportunity, potentially, to look somewhere else, but the organization means a lot to him and it became very evident and important to him that he wants to be a real big part of it, and that's one of the characteristics or traits that I love about him."

Joining elite company

Backlund becomes just the 401st NHL player to reach the 1,000-game milestone.

He's the 19th Swedish player to do it and only the 10th from his country to do it with the same team.

Backlund said that's not lost on him.

"It's pretty surreal that I'm up there with them," he said.

"I'm going to keep pushing myself to stay in this league for as long as I want to."