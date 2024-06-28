CALGARY
Calgary

Flames choose Zayne Parekh in first round of NHL draft

The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh in the first round Friday night. (Photo: X@RandipJanda) The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh in the first round Friday night. (Photo: X@RandipJanda)
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

Parekh, a member of the Memorial Cup-winning Saginaw Spirit, scored 33 goals and 96 points last season.

When asked if he thinks his skill set will transfer to the NHL level, Parekh said, “I think it’s a translatable game.”

Parekh’s father said, “It’s just an honour. We’re just grateful for the opportunity.”

There had been speculation that the Flames might select Tij Iginla, the son of Jarome, with their pick, but Iginla ended up being selected by Utah, which had the sixth pick.

Former Calgary Hitmen standout Carter Yakemchuk was selected by Ottawa with the seventh pick.

Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini was chosen first.

