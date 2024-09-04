CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames forward Nazem Kadri reflects on career in 'Dreamer: My Life on the Edge'

    Share

    "It was vulgar," Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri tells CTV News.

    "Things probably kids shouldn't be hearing."

    Kadri is describing the racist abuse he heard as a young hockey player growing up in London, Ont.

    He's the first Muslim player to win the Stanley Cup, which he achieved with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

    He writes about every aspect of his career in his new biography, Dreamer: My Life on the Edge.

    During his day with the Stanley Cup, Kadri brought it to the mosque in London, Ont., sharing it with the local Muslim community in his hometown.

    "That was special. Any time you can be the first person in history to achieve something is pretty remarkable," Kadri says.

    Dreamer: My Life on the Edge will be released on Oct. 15, only a few days after the start of the NHL regular season.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News