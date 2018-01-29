A program that makes and delivers free food to students is receiving support from the Calgary Flames and on Monday, forward Sam Bennett joined volunteers to assemble lunches for over 1000 children.

Bennett is encouraging Calgarians to get involved with Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids and has partnered with the charity to ensure every student in the city has food for lunch.

“We have an incredible community that steps up to make sure that every kid in the city has enough to eat and we are so proud to have Sam and the Flames and the Calgary Canucks and the Crowfoot Hockey League and so many wonderful Calgarians step up to feed these kids every day,” said Bethany Ross, Director of Operations.

The Sam Feeds Kids Initiative runs through to March 31 and Bennett’s goal is to raise awareness and funds for 25,000 lunches.

“As soon as I heard about it and how many kids are in need of lunches and help that way, I really wanted to get involved and now being here and seeing how amazing it is, how many kids are being helped it really is incredible and I’m really proud to be a part of it,” said Bennett.

“Sam is on a mission to feed 25,000 kids this year and that means raising $25,000. Every lunch that comes out of this kitchen costs about a dollar to make and deliver so by raising $25,000 with Sam, we’re going to feed 25,000 kids together,” said Ross.

Nearly 4000 lunches are provided by the charity every day to children from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and officials say the need continues to grow.

Bennett is the official ambassador for the charity and last year, along with the Calgary Flames Foundation, presented a cheque for $70,000 to officials to help boost the program.

