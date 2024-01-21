CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames grant forward Dillon Dube leave of absence over mental health concerns

    Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) and Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson JASON FRANSON Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) and Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson JASON FRANSON
    Share

    Calgary Flames forward was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team Sunday due to mental health concerns.

    The team posted the news on social media at 11 a.m.

    “Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy is respected during this period,” they said.

    Dube was not in Calgary's lineup for Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome.

    The five-foot-11, 185-pound centre was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft. 

    He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ron DeSantis, once Trump's biggest threat, ends 2024 White House run

    U.S. presidential contender Ron DeSantis, who was once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday, a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president retains on the party.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News