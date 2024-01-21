Flames grant forward Dillon Dube leave of absence over mental health concerns

Calgary Flames forward was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team Sunday due to mental health concerns.

The team posted the news on social media at 11 a.m.

“Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy is respected during this period,” they said.

Dube was not in Calgary's lineup for Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound centre was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft.

He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

