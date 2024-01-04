Flames' Lindholm named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Forward Elias Lindholm will represent the Calgary Flames at the 2024 National Hockey League All-Star Game.

This will be Lindholm’s first appearance in the All-Star Game through his 11 NHL seasons.

The Swedish forward has notched eight goals and 16 assists through 37 games in 2023-24.

Lindholm will join Pacific Division counterparts Conner McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks, Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings, Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken, Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights on the Western Conference squads.

Chicago Blackhawks forward and number one draft pick Conner Bedard was also named to the game in his rookie season.

Notable nominees from the Eastern Conference include Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.

Twelve more players will be selected through the NHL All-Star Fan Vote. Votes can be placed through the NHL website or app.

The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.