CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames' Lindholm named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

    Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm greets the bench after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm greets the bench after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

    Forward Elias Lindholm will represent the Calgary Flames at the 2024 National Hockey League All-Star Game.

    This will be Lindholm’s first appearance in the All-Star Game through his 11 NHL seasons.

    The Swedish forward has notched eight goals and 16 assists through 37 games in 2023-24.

    Lindholm will join Pacific Division counterparts Conner McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks, Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings, Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken, Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights on the Western Conference squads.

    Chicago Blackhawks forward and number one draft pick Conner Bedard was also named to the game in his rookie season.

    Notable nominees from the Eastern Conference include Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.

    Twelve more players will be selected through the NHL All-Star Fan Vote. Votes can be placed through the NHL website or app.

    The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News